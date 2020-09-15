Apple announces new $329 iPad with faster performance

Apple today announced the 8th-generation iPad, featuring an A12 chip compared to the previous-generation’s A10 processor. The design of the new entry-level iPad is largely the same as its predecessor.

The jump from A10 to A12 means Apple’s cheapest iPad will feature the Neural Engine for the first time.

Apple says the A12 chip offers more than twice the performance of the top selling Windows laptop, 6x faster than the top-selling Android tablet and 6x faster than the best-selling Chromebook.

The 8th-generation iPad keeps the same price as the 7th-gen: that’s $329 for general sale and $299 for education.

