Anker’s iPhone accessory Gold Box highlights today’s best deals, iPhone X, AirPlay 2 speakers, more

Today’s best deals include a new Anker Gold Box at Amazon, iPhone X at a notable discount, and an exclusive price drop on the Libratone AirPlay 2 speaker. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Anker’s Gold Box offers deals on everyday iPhone essentials

Anker’s Amazon storefront offers up to 30% off Bluetooth speakers and more. Headlining is the Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speaker and Alarm for $62. As a comparison, it typically goes for $90 with today’s deal offering a new Amazon all-time low. Soundcore Wakey delivers an all-in-one bedside solution with Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in alarm clock, and wireless charging. You can play music via Bluetooth or 3.5mm inputs, set up to 15 alarms, and even charge your compatible device at speeds up to 10W.

iPhone X 256GB offers an edge-to-edge OLED display

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s iPhone X 256GB in refurbished condition for $430. As a comparison, this device originally sold for $1,149 and today’s offer is the second-best refurbished price we’ve tracked all-time from trusted retailers. Apple currently charges $699 for a refurb.

iPhone X sports Apple’s first edge-to-edge OLED display along with Face ID, a TrueDepth camera, and more. Although new iPhones are just around the corner, iPhone X is still a solid buy packed with technology. You can count on this device receiving software updates from Apple for years to come, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Libratone AirPlay 2 speaker to new low at $79

We’ve partnered with SideDeal to offer 9to5Toys readers the Libratone Zipp 360 AirPlay 2 Speaker for $79. As a comparison, it originally sold for around $300 but generally trends around $150 these days. Amazon currently has it closer to $250 with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen all-time.

The Libratone Zipp arrives as one of our favorite alternatives to HomePod thanks to integrated AirPlay 2 functionality and an ultra-portable design. Notable features include 12-hours of runtime on a full charge and 100W of power for “room-filling sound.” On top of AirPlay 2 functionality, you can enjoy Bluetooth or Spotify Connect capabilities, making it a multi-platform speaker that’s ready for any setup.

