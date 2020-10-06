Disk Drill 4 for Mac gets major update with T2 chip support, RAW photo recovery, more

Disk Drill is a popular Mac software that recovers deleted files including documents, music, photos, and videos. Today the app is getting a major update with support for Macs with the T2 security chip, RAW photo and video recovery, and much more.

Users can recover up to 400 different types of files with Disk Drill, which is now fully compatible with macOS Big Sur. Disk Drill can even recover files from a damaged disk, thanks to advanced algorithms that were improved in its latest update.

The app works with both internal and external drives, so you can recover files from your Mac and also from an SD card or thumb drive. Disk Drill supports the following drive formats: APFS, HFS+, FAT32, ExFAT, NTFS, and EXT4.

Another new feature of today’s update is the ability to recover photos and videos in RAW format, which includes GoPro GPR, HEIC, APM, Canon CR3, Panasoic/Leica RAW, Sony SR2/SRF, CinemaDNG files, and more.

For the first time, Disk Drill can also analyze your Time Machine backups to extract any data you might need. Besides that, the app now offers an option to permanently delete files and also to erase free disk space, so that no one will be able to recover your files. Other features such as Clean Up and Find Duplicates have been improved to be faster and more reliable.

Users can try Disk Drill 4 for free, while the Pro version costs $99 at CleverFiles website. Users who purchase the Pro license for Mac will also get an additional license for the Windows version.

