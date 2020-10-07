Health Records on iPhone now available in UK and Canada

Apple has announced that the Health app can now display Health Records on iPhone for those in the UK and Canada.

Health Records was first launched in the US back in 2018, allowing healthcare providers to make their patient records available to the patient in Apple’s Health app. All records are encrypted, and by pulling together different records from different providers, it provides a more comprehensive single-point view of your health …

Apple announced shortly after launch that the feature had been adopted by almost 80 health systems, clinics, and doctor offices – and the list has grown to over 500 institutions since then.

The company says two UK institutions, and three Canadian ones, have signed-up so far.

UK Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – Oxford, UK

Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust – Milton Keynes, UK Canada Women’s College Hospital – Toronto, Ontario

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton – Hamilton, Ontario

Mackenzie Health – Richmond Hill, Ontario

Apple says having Health Records on iPhone is extremely convenient for patients.

Previously, patients’ medical records were held in multiple locations, requiring patients to log in to each healthcare provider’s website to piece together their health information manually. Health Records creates a direct connection between medical institutions and a patient’s iPhone, allowing users to see a central view of their allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures, and vitals across multiple institutions, and to be notified when their data is updated. “We designed Health Records on iPhone to empower people to easily view their health records at any time, and we are thrilled to put this feature in the hands of customers in the UK and Canada,” said Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of Technology. “We believe people should have access to their health information in the most private and secure way, and we have worked hand in hand with healthcare institutions and organizations to put privacy at the center of the patient experience.”

Two of the healthcare providers who have adopted it explained why.

“Improving our services to patients while protecting their privacy and security is of paramount importance to us,” said Professor Sir Jonathan Montgomery, chair of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and professor of healthcare law at University College London. “This exciting development provides a more convenient option for patients to access their health records. Patients retain control over their own health information at all times.” “Women’s College Hospital is proud to be among the first in Canada to offer Health Records on iPhone,” said Heather McPherson, president and CEO of Women’s College Hospital. “As we accelerate our virtual care strategy, we are committed to shaping a health system that people can navigate more effectively. We believe that digital tools like Health Records can contribute to more informed decision making and improve the healthcare experience.”

Apple says that more will join in the coming months.

