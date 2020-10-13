Get Roborock’s S6 smart robot vacuum 35% off for a limited time

Roborock’s S6 robotic vacuum and mop is a particularly intelligent home cleaning solution, so you don’t have to be. With a few clicks and swipes on your smartphone, the S6 can intelligently rid your space of dirt and dust before mopping the whole thing sparkling clean. An advanced navigation and sensor system allows it to only focus on the areas you need it to for hours on end.

9to5Mac readers can get the Roborock S6 robot vacuum and mop for $419.99 (Reg. $650) until tomorrow only. Head below for a closer look.

First up, let’s dive into the Roborock S6 robotic vacuum and mop’s laser navigation system and user customization options. It will automatically employ its laser-navigation system to map out each room in your home in real-time, allowing users to name zones on the map and schedule specific cleaning tasks for various rooms and more.

Alongside algorithms to help it clean spaces in the most efficient way possible, 14 on-board sensors help the machine avoid obstacles, a horrible fall down the steps, and calculate whether or not it will be able to slide under the couch, for example. That’s all on top of a series of user adjustable no-go zones and virtual barriers via the Mi app.

The S6 also packs its fair share of power with enough suction, the company notes, to “lift AA batteries.” On the vacuum side of things, it features DuPont bristles as well as the ability to automatically adjust power for thicker carpets, while the mop unit feature adjustable water flow for a customized cleaning job. The S6 includes a heavy-duty 5200mAh battery that can drive the S6 for up to 3-hours before it automatically returns itself to the included charging dock.

According to Roborock, this model is also “50% quieter than the Roborock S5” It’s so quiet, in fact, that the company notes it “can be quiet enough to clean in the dead of night.” With all of that and the user-adjustable cleaning patterns/navigation, this model is certainly worth a closer look for those looking to get the house cleaned for them while they are out, or just to keep the robot active and out of your way while your home.

The Roborock S6 robot vacuum and mop is now available for $419.99 (Reg. $650) for 9to5Mac readers.

