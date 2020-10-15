Pocketdex gets a major update with new iOS 14 home screen widgets

Pocketdex is a popular app that works as a companion app for Pokémon GO players around the world. The iOS version of the app is getting a major update today that brings two new iOS 14 home screen widgets, including a Pokémon Calendar and another widget with Pokémon of the Day.

If you’re not familiar with Pocketdex, it lets Pokémon GO players explore all the Pokémon available in the game with in-depth details about each of them such as attack, defense, and stamina levels. The app also features an option to scan screenshots of a Pokémon and determine its IV.

With today’s update, Pocketdex brings two new widgets that can be added to the iOS 14 home screen. The Pokémon of the Day widget lets you instantly see details about a new Pokémon every day directly on your iPhone’s home screen. With just a tap, you can have access to all the information of that Pokémon.

And if you like to customize your iPhone with an asthetic look, the Pocketdex update also brings a new calendar widget that can show off your favorite Pokémon. You’ll also find a Live Raids widget to check the raids currently available in Pokémon GO.

As Pokémon GO enters a new season, so does Pocketdex with new stuff including: • Pokémon of the Day Widget This widget will display a new Pokémon each day. During special in-game events from Pokémon GO, the widget will display the highlighted Pokémon. During Community Day, the widget will display the Community Day Pokémon alongside the bonuses. • Pokémon Calendar Widget Choose your favourite Pokémon currently available in Pokémon GO as a calendar theme.

Check out the video below demonstrating the new widgets included in the Pocketdex update:

If you’re a Pokémon GO player, you should definitely try the Pocketdex app. It is available for free on the App Store, however some features like In-Game Scan and custom icons require a monthly subscription of $2.49 or annual subscription of $8.99.

