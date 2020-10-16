OtterBox announces new ‘Made for MagSafe’ iPhone 12 cases

If you’re looking for cases to use with your iPhone 12, OtterBox has just announced its full lineup of accessories for this year’s iPhones, including MagSafe compatible cases. The company is offering several new case options for the iPhone 12 models, ranging from clear options to the more colorful ones with a pop socket.

Customers can get Symmetry Series cases for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in clear, graphic, and colorful options. Symmetry Series cases are built of polycarbonate with reinforced edges, which protects your iPhone from accidental drops. Each one costs $49.95.

For those who like pop sockets to hold their iPhone, OtterBox is now offering Otter + Pop cases for iPhone 12, which are based on the Symmetry Series models but with a pop socket. There are transparent and colorful options, and each one costs $59.95.

Defender Series is a rugged case built with anti-microbial technology to defend the case exterior from many common bacteria, while it also protects the iPhone from drops and scratches. The edges around the screen and the camera cutout are raised to avoid possible damage if you drop your iPhone. This case can be ordered for $69.95.

There are also Commuter Series cases with different colors and two layers of anti-microbial protection, as well as premium Strada Series leather cases with cardholder which costs from $39.95.

Made for MagSafe

All new iPhone 12 models come with the MagSafe system — a set of magnets that allows users to attach accessories to the backside of the iPhone. OtterBox will also offer new “Made for MagSafe” slim cases, which means they will fit perfectly on the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. These will be available as Symmetry Series+, Aneu Series, and Figure Series.

The “Made for MagSafe” cases are coming soon to the OtterBox online store, and they will also be available at Apple.com.

Once you buy a case of OtterBox on your website, you can choose a non-profit institution that will receive part of the purchase price. OtterBox is currently helping the International Youth Foundation, Khan Academy, and JA Worldwide. For more information, visit the OtterBox website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: