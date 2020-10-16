Today at Apple comes to India with online photography and music sessions

Today at Apple is launching online in India, bringing together a new community of creatives with artists and makers from around the world. The free, global program of creative and educational sessions is kicking off just in time for Diwali with the Illuminating Creativity Series.

Creatives know Today at Apple for its immersive and inspiring sessions taught by Apple Creative Pros and top local artists. Over the past year, Today at Apple has moved from in-store to online to keep ideas flowing during a time when we need creative energy more than ever. Customers in India can now look forward to their own sessions.

Following September’s launch of the Apple Store online in India, Apple has partnered with photographers and musicians to create world-class online sessions hosted from October 17 to November 29. Anyone interested in joining a session can visit Apple’s website to sign up for free.

Learning via Webex, photographers can sharpen their skills with immersive Photo Labs that explore the art and storytelling side of photography. Apple’s Creative Pros will host recurring Photo Skills sessions throughout the month for those just getting started. Beginning in November, Music Skills sessions will be offered, including tips and tricks for building a song in GarageBand.

