The Apple Store online is now available in India

For the first time, Apple customers in India can now shop from the Apple Store online. Apple announced last week that its virtual doors were set to open on September 23, and the store webpage is now live.

Customers in India have been waiting to buy directly from Apple for years, previously relying exclusively on a network of channel partners like Apple Premium Resellers for sales and support. Starting today, customers can visit apple.com/in/shop/ to browse and purchase.

To learn more about how to purchase directly from Apple, a new “Ways To Buy” page is available. Detailed information is also available about recycling old products, shipping and delivery, Apple Trade In, and education pricing. Apple says that the Apple Store online in India offers several great advantages, including assistance in both English and Hindi:

Shopping Assistance

Get all your shopping questions answered by Apple Specialists.

Free, Safer Delivery

All orders will ship with no-contact delivery.

Ways To Buy

Pay with credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, net banking and credit card on delivery. Students may be eligible for additional savings.

Trade In

You can exchange any eligible smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone.

Configure To Order

You can now tailor-make any new Mac to suit your needs.

Personal Sessions

Receive a free 1:1 online session with an Apple Specialist when you purchase certain products online from Apple.

AppleCare+

AppleCare+ extends your warranty with up to 2 years of technical support and accidental damage cover.

Apple Support

Get support with hardware or software issues from an Apple expert, in whatever way is most convenient for you.

