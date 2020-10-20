PSA: Philips Hue outdoor power supply recalled due to potential damage and safety risk

Philips Hue has expanded its lineup of smart lights considerably over the years and that’s included its outdoor options. In an announcement today, the company shared that power supply units included with six Philips Hue outdoor products sold between 2018 and 2020 could short circuit and in “very rare cases” cause electrocution when touched.

Philips Hue detailed the recall and replacement program for the 40W outdoor power supply on its website (via CNET):

After extensive testing, we’ve discovered that in very rare cases, some Philips Hue 40 Watt outdoor power supply units (PSU) may become damaged due to water leakage and pose a safety risk if touched in wet conditions. These PSUs were shipped with base packs of the following product families between 2018 and 2020. To ensure that you feel safe when using Philips Hue products, we’re launching a replacement program for those with affected PSUs. To avoid any risks, we advise consumers in case of product failure to first switch off the power before touching the power supply unit.

You might have one of the defective power supply units if you purchased the Lily or Lily XL spot lights, Calla or Calla Large pedestal lights, Econic pedestal lights, or Impress pedestal lights.

A company representative said the risk of being shocked is “very rare.” But as mentioned above, you’ll want to turn the power off before checking if you’re unit is defective.

How to check your Philips Hue power supply

To check if your PSU is eligible for replacement, please first unplug the product or switch off its power. On the front of the PSU, you will see a four-digit production code: it is formatted YYWW, where “Y” refers to the year and “W” refers to the week. All products before and including week 41 of the year 2019 are potentially affected. You may have an affected PSU if both of the following are true: The first two digits of the code are 19 or below

The last two digits of the code are 41 or below For example, a PSU with the code 1835 is affected, while a PSU with the code 2005 is not.

Once you’ve check your unit, you can apple for a free replacement from Philips Hue here.

