Porsche Taycan EV gains exclusive Apple Podcasts and Apple Music time-synced lyrics integration

Last year Porsche and Apple collaborated to integrate Apple Music streaming directly in the first all-electric Taycan. Now the German automaker and Apple are extending the partnership to bring new features to Porsche’s first electric vehicle. Apple Music’s time-synced lyrics feature will now be viewable on the passenger display inside the Porsche Taycan, and Apple Podcasts is directly integrating with an infotainment system for the first time.

Almost all automakers integrate with Apple Music and Apple Podcasts in models with Apple CarPlay, a feature that relies on the driver’s iPhone for displaying and playing media.

The luxury experience inside the Porsche Taycan electric car goes further, however, by streaming content directly over the car’s data connection. CarPlay also doesn’t offer a passenger-focused experience to support viewing time-synced lyrics.

Account management is connected to the driver’s Apple ID for both Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. Music and podcast episodes can be streamed even without connecting an iPhone to the infotainment system.

“A great podcast can make any drive more enjoyable,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats and International Content. “With Apple Podcasts, drivers can effortlessly catch up on the latest news, hear incredible stories, and enjoy the company of their favorite hosts. And with Apple Music, passengers can easily sing along to their favorite songs with Time-Synced Lyrics.”

Apple Podcasts integration means Porsche Taycan drivers have access to Apple’s full library of shows from creators around the world. Drivers can also browse Apple’s catalog to find Top Charts and see which shows and episodes are trending.

Porsche says new Taycan customers can start enjoying Apple Podcasts and Apple Music’s time-synced lyrics feature starting today. All drivers will see both new features added in January. And if Porsche needs anyone to review these new features, I’m totally available 😎

More from the announcement below:

Enjoy Effortless Podcast Listening : Listen to your favorite podcast in your Taycan and seamlessly pick up where you left off on your other devices when you link your Apple ID with your car.

: Listen to your favorite podcast in your Taycan and seamlessly pick up where you left off on your other devices when you link your Apple ID with your car. Stream 70 million Songs Ad-Free with Apple Music : Subscribers can enjoy a world of music, with a personalized Listen Now tab, thousands of exclusive, curated playlists, and daily selections from artists playing today’s hits, classics, and country on Apple Music Radio.

: Subscribers can enjoy a world of music, with a personalized Listen Now tab, thousands of exclusive, curated playlists, and daily selections from artists playing today’s hits, classics, and country on Apple Music Radio. Use the Porsche Voice Assistant : Request popular podcast episodes or shows from Apple Podcasts, or songs, playlists, and stations, including the all-new Apple Music 1, just by using your voice.

: Request popular podcast episodes or shows from Apple Podcasts, or songs, playlists, and stations, including the all-new Apple Music 1, just by using your voice. Discover on Broadcast Radio, then Listen on Apple Music : Create your own custom station on Apple Music from any song you find while listening to broadcast radio in your car.

: Create your own custom station on Apple Music from any song you find while listening to broadcast radio in your car. Stream Exclusive Porsche Playlists : Listen to curated playlists such as “Soul, Electrified” from Porsche, only on Apple Music.

: Listen to curated playlists such as “Soul, Electrified” from Porsche, only on Apple Music. Access Complementary Music and Data: New and existing Porsche owners can get up to six months free of Apple Music, and new Taycan customers will receive three years of complimentary in-car streaming data.

Learn more from Porsche.com and Electrek.co.

