Porsche announced today that it has partnered with Apple for infotainment options in its upcoming all-electric Taycan. The partnership will allow users to stream Apple Music directly in the car using the Porsche Taycan’s built-in cellular connection.

This partnership is seemingly similar to what Tesla offers with Slacker in the United States and Spotify in Europe. Those who spring for the technology package in the Taycan will have three years of integrated cellular connectivity, which is what Apple Music will tap into (via CNBC).

Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said the Apple Music partnership is “about design” and the values Apple and Porsche share:

“It’s about innovation. It’s about design. It’s about brand values that we share. And that’s why we were really excited when the project started,” Zellmer told automotive and tech reporters at a gathering In Atlanta at Porsche’s U.S. headquarters.

In addition to integrated Apple Music, the Taycan will also feature Apple CarPlay. It’s unclear at this point whether the Taycan’s implementation of CarPlay will be wired or wireless, the former of which requires the iPhone be plugged in via Lightning to the car.

“We didn’t leave that out because we still feel it’s a valuable addition to our overall portfolio” said Lars Buchwald, director of sales, marketing and operations for Porsche Connect. “Obviously, with Apple CarPlay, especially with a wireless phone you can access your mail your messages you can do phone calls, etc..”

This is the first time we’ve seen a carmaker directly integrate Apple Music into a car’s infotainment system. Tesla is said to be exploring implementing Spotify in North America, but there’s no timetable for that.

The all-electric Porsche Taycan will be debuted in early September, with the first orders said to be delivered by the end of this year. Read more about the Porsche Taycan is the full guide over at Electrek.

