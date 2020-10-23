9to5Mac Happy Hour 300: iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air 4 hands-on

Zac Hall and Benjamin Mayo discuss iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air 4 day one launch, Apple TV on PlayStation, Apple Music TV, HomePod OS 14.1, and much more.

Sponsored by Raptic: Take 20% off all iPhone 12 cases with code 9to5MaciP12

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Sponsored by Sun Basket: Save $35 off your order when you go to sunbasket.com/happyhour and use promo code happyhour.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Subscribe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: