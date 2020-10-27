Deals: Latest iPad Air returns to all-time low, iPad Pro with Cell $50 off, AirPods Pro $200, more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s latest iPad Air and iPad Pro along with markdowns on AirPods Pro. You’ll find all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break down below.

Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to all-time low at $40 off

B&H is currently offering the all-new 4th Generation Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB in several colors for $559. Down from its $599 going rate that you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is still one of the first price cuts on Apple’s latest iPad, saves you $40, and matches the all-time low.

With a redesigned casing, Apple’s latest iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge screen equipped with True Tone support. Everything is powered by a new A14 Bionic processor, with Touch ID making a return in the power button alongside USB-C charging and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro with Cellular

Amazon is discounting Apple’s 2020 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular for the first time from $900. Various storage capacities are on sale, so be sure to look through all the listings. Today’s deal equates to nearly $50 off and a new all-time low on many of these configurations.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro offers up an 11-inch Retina edge-to-edge display that’s backed by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip. You’ll also find support for Face ID, 12 and 7MP cameras, and four speakers.

AirPods Pro returns to $200

Amazon offers Apple AirPods Pro for $200. As a comparison, they typically go for $249 but are discounted to $219 at various retailers currently. Today’s deal is in-line with our previous mentions outside of Prime Day.

AirPods Pro offer Apple’s upgraded truly wireless earbud experience with active noise cancellation, access to Hey Siri, and adaptive EQ to match your ears’ shape. You can count on 5 hours of listening time plus an extra 24 hours with the included battery case.

Deal of the Month: Save on totallee iPhone 12 cases

For a limited time, 9to5Mac readers can get 25% off totallee iPhone 12/mini and 12 Pro/Max cases with code 9TO5MAC. MagSafe compatible and available for all the latest iPhone 12 models, California-based totallee has become known for its super thin cases since first launching back in 2013. In addition to colors to match the new iPhones, totallee has its popular flexible clear case made of shock-absorbent TPU for the new iPhone lineup.

