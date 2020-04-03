Satechi launched its latest multi-device USB-C charger at CES back in January and it comes with the most ports and power you’ll find in pretty much any option on the market. Read on for our full review of Satechi’s 108W USB-C PD Desktop Charger.

Satechi’s newest multi-device charger lands as the big brother to the 75W USB-C Travel Charger. While the 108W model is aimed at desktop use, you can definitely make use of it on the go as well. But of course, considering the current global health crisis, it may be some time before we’ll be out and about regularly.

Specs

2x USB-C PD 3.0 ports

2x USB-A 3.0 ports

108W output via USB-C (90W and 18W)

12W total output via USB-A ports

120W total output

4-foot power cable (USB-C cable not included)

Space gray/black color

In Use

I’ve been testing the 108W USB-C PD Desktop Charger to power up my 15-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, and a few other family devices like iPads and more.

Apple includes an 87W power brick with the 15-inch MacBook Pro (96W with 16-inch MBP) but my machine was able to take the full 90W the main USB-C outputs. And with 18W output from the second USB-C PD port, you can fast-charge your iPhone or iPad at the same time.

Even with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, I don’t think you would notice a difference in charging speeds with this Satechi charger offering just 6W less than what ships with Apple’s largest notebook. For 15-inch MacBooks, 90W charges you up to full in about 2 hours and more like a 1.5-hour charge for 12- and 13-inch MacBooks.

Satechi’s 108W USB-C PD Desktop Charger is “housed in durable, heat-resistant materials, the Charger complies with CE, ETL, USBIF and FCC standards to ensure a safe, worry-free charge.” It comes with a one-year warranty.

Sizing things up

When it comes to the size of this 108W (technically 120W) charger, it indeed does bring a larger form factor than its smaller sibling and also Apple’s 87W power brick.

Even so, it still offers a much more convenient experience than Apple’s included charger with 4 ports while only taking up one plug on your power strip or outlet.

But if I do have one piece of constructive criticism, I’d love to see what Satechi could do with GaN technology. Other manufacturers are producing some sharp, compact multi-device chargers like RAVPower (reviewed) and Hyper thanks to GaN.

Oh okay, one other thing, I’d also like to see an option for a foldable wall plug. Having that option plus the 4-foot detachable power cable would be convenient for switching between home/office use and travel use.

Wrap-up

If you value multiple ports and power, the 108W USB-C PD Desktop Charger is a great option.

With a gray/black finish to match MacBooks better than the standard white brick, included 4-foot power cable, and 108W (really 120W) output it’s easy to recommend Satechi’s 108W USB-C PD Desktop Charger priced at $79.99. And a nice little bonus, Satechi is currently donating 5% of all sales to support coronavirus relief.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: