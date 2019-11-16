Hands-on with the world’s smallest 100W GaN USB-C charger from Hyper [Video]

Launching this week from our friends at Hyper, the latest HyperJuice product is the world’s first and smallest 100W GaN USB-C charger on the market.

Below we go hands-on with the new charger to give you an early look as the company this week begins taking preorders.

About the size of a deck of cards, the new 100W charger is capable of quickly charging up to 4 devices at once via its 2 USB-C ports (supporting Power Delivery 3.0), and 2 x USB-A ports (supporting Quick Charge 3.0). That gives you everything you need to charge all of your MacBooks, iPads, iPhones & other USB devices while on the go.

To make it the perfect travel charger, Hyper is also including international adapters in the box. Head below for our video hands-on:

Hands-on with HyperJuice 100W GaN USB-C Charger

Hyper is utilizing Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to miniaturize components and make the new HyperJuice charger around 50% smaller than traditional chargers while offering even more power.

Here’s a look next to Apple’s own MacBook charger:

Not only does the new HyperJuice charger offer enough power at 100W to charge two 15″ MacBook Pros at fast speeds, it also can quick charge a MacBook Pro while, for example, simultaneously fast charging an iPad Pro, an iPhone, and a mobile device like your Apple Watch or AirPods.

Other nice features for the new HyperJuice include built-in foldable wall plugs and those travel-friendly pin converters that work in any country as mentioned above.

You can preorder the Hyper Juice 100W GaN USB-C Charger 40% off retail price on Kickstarter now with first shipments starting January.