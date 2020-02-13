RAVPower is out with a new GaN charger that features dual USB-C PD ports, a svelte design, and up to 90W output (even from just one of the ports). We’ve been testing out the RAVPower 90W 2-Port Wall Charger for the last couple of weeks. Here’s why we think it offers a compelling package of form and function.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology is picking up steam with chargers and other devices. It lets manufacturers replace larger silicon semiconductor components with space-saving GaN ones. And this latest 90W dual USB-C GaN charger from RAVPower is a great example of putting the tech to good use to make a compact, high-power charger.

Specs

2x USB-C PD 3.0 ports

90W total output (and up to 90W output through a single port)

Intelligent power management when charging two devices (60W/30W, 45W/45W etc.)

Can charge two MacBooks simultaneously

Folding plug

Compact design

Includes 5-foot USB-C power cable

In Use

Over the last two weeks, I’ve been using the 90W 2-Port Wall Charger to juice up my 15-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, and a few other family devices like an iPad Air 2 and iPad mini.

Even though Apple ships an 87W power brick with the 15-inch MacBook Pro (96W with 16-inch MBP) my machine was able to take advantage of the full 90W this GaN charger can output. When charging an iPad or iPhone at the same time as my MacBook Pro, the charger adjusts. In my case, power for my notebook switched to 60W so my iPad or iPhone could fast charge.

Even if you have a 16-inch MacBook Pro, I think you’d be hard-pressed to notice the 6W difference. For all 15-inch MacBooks, 90W charges you up to full in about 2 hours and closer to 1.5 hours for 12- and 13-inch MacBooks.

As you can see in the image up top and below, the 90W 2-Port Wall Charger is considerably smaller than Apple’s 87W power adapter, comes in black, features two ports instead of one, and also includes a black USB-C cable that meshes much better with Apple’s MacBooks than the white ones they come with.

While many of the third-party USB-C chargers on the market come with a separate, removable power supply cable that you plug into the wall, I like that RAVPower went with the integrated foldable plug here. One less thing to store/organize/keep track of.

Other third-party chargers offer more ports, many of them up to four. But I’ve realized that I prefer the smaller design of the 90W 2-Port Wall Charger and that I’m rarely charging more than two devices at once.

And if I do want to charge three or four devices at once, it’s easy to charge my MacBook and a second device with this charger, and more devices plugged into my MacBook’s other USB-C ports.

Another benefit to this charger is it can power up two MacBooks at once with 45W output from each port. That may not be enough if you’re running a full workload on a 15- or 16-inch MacBook Pro but it may come in handy in a lot of scenarios like charging overnight or light/medium use with one notebook while the other chargers.

RAVPower has also designed the 90W 2-Port Wall Charger with overheating, overcurrent, overvoltage, and short-circuit protection. RAVPower offers a 30-month warranty.

Wrap-up

If you’re looking for a compact dual USB-C charger with solid power output that’s great for Apple devices, the 90W 2-Port Wall Charger is easy to recommend.

With a clean black colorway, included 5-foot cable, 90W output, and foldable plug, it feels like a great value at $55, especially compared to Apple’s prices for its USB-C chargers with one port running up to $80… without a cable.

You can pick up the 90W 2-Port Wall Charger direct from RAVPower’s website or on Amazon.

