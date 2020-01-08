Satechi debuts new 108W travel charger with two USB-C PD and USB-A ports

As CES 2020 continues, Satechi has introduced a new 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger, which can power multiple devices at the same time without needing to share power between ports. With Satechi’s new charger, you get two USB-C Power Delivery ports as well as two USB-A ports.

The two USB-C Power Delivery ports feature 90W and 18W charging, which means you can charge a MacBook Pro alongside your iPhone 11 at full speed at the same time. The two additional USB-A ports can also charge at 12W total, allowing you to charge up to four devices at once.

In terms of design, Satechi’s new charger looks similar to the other chargers we’ve seen from the company over the years with a space gray finish and an extended power cable that allows you to keep the charging block nearby.

Satechi also touts the heat-resistant design of the charger:

Housed in durable, heat-resistant materials, the charger complies with CE, ETL, USBIF and FCC standards. Providing users with a safe, worry-free charge, Satechi has designed the charger to give users peace of mind, protecting their most valued devices.

Satechi’s 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger is available now on Satechi’s website and on Amazon for $79.99.

