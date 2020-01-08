Linedock for MacBook Pro brings 10 ports with an extra charge and user-upgradable SSD in a sleek package

- Jan. 8th 2020 7:46 am PT

Linedock debuted for the 13-inch MacBook Pro last year to bring back all the I/O users want while also offering power and fast SSD storage in a compact sleek package. Now the company has unveiled Linedock for the 15- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, showing them off at CES and they offer an even more compelling package with pro-user features like two UHS-II slots.

Linedock launched its sharp all-in-one USB-C dock/battery/storage solution last year for the 13-inch MacBook Pro that neatly nests below the notebook and this year the company is launching versions for the 15- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

We got to check out the 15-inch model in person at CES and it offers a really compelling package with 10 ports, enough battery for an extra full charge, and even SSD storage options up to 2TB (user-upgradable!).

It all comes in a design that complements the MacBook Pro very nicely, sitting just under your machine and connects via two custom U-shaped USB-C connectors on each side of the 15- or 16-inch MacBook Pro.

It’s thoughtfully designed with heat management in mind and the new versions for Apple’s largest MacBook Pros come with two UHS-II slots, something that will certainly please a lot of users!

Linedock for 15- and 16-inch MacBook Pros offer 3 USB-C ports, 2 HDMI ports, 2 UHS-II slots, and 3 USB-A ports bringing a super versatile to your MacBook Pro in a sleek package.

Note the clever and fun custom circuit board above : )

For the new version, the two HDMI ports and one of the USB-C ports were placed on the rear of the dock so there are no cables visible when you’re connected to your monitors at your desk.

Linedock MacBook Pro 15-inch 16-inch

Linedock for the 15- and new 16-inch MacBook Pro will be available later this year and come in versions with and without storage. It’s really great to see here is a thoughtful user-upgradable design for components like SSD storage and the battery.

Stay tuned for a closer look as we’ll be reviewing the new Linedock later this spring. You can sign up to be notified about Linedock’s upcoming releases here.

