Linksys shows off upcoming WiFi 6 mesh router with affordable $150 price point

- Jan. 8th 2020 12:28 am PT

Linksys unveiled a few new wireless routers today at CES and one of the stand-out products is an upcoming WiFi 6 mesh router that comes in at an impressively affordable price point while still offering great features like 4 Ethernet ports along with the latest WiFi tech.

Linksys previously released a WiFi 6 version of its popular Velop mesh router system back in October. It’s a robust option for both connection speeds (up to 5.3 Gbps) and home coverage and comes with a price of $400 for a single unit or $600 for a two-pack.

While some may find the price to be worth it, many customers may be looking for the latest WiFi 6 standard at a more affordable price point… enter the Linksys MR7350.

From what it sounds like, it understandably won’t offer the same speeds as the Velop WiFi 6 routers but the MR7350 is slated to arrive sometime later this year at a price of just $150. It also keeps features like four Ethernet ports and even a USB-A port.

If the router does indeed launch at $150, it feels like a really solid value and will help move WiFi 6 adoption forward even if for now the only Apple devices with WiFi 6 compatibility are the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for more details on when the MR7350 may be launching later this year.

