Linksys is out today with its latest router that brings WiFi 6 (802.11ax) to its Velop mesh system. The new Velop WiFi 6 is capable of speeds up to 5.3Gbps, has a 2.2GHz quad-core processor, covers homes up to 6,000 sq. ft., and comes in one- or two-packs.

Today marks the introduction of the latest wireless standard to the company’s popular Velop mesh routers. Linksys announced its Velop WiFi 6 system in a press release today:

The Velop WiFi 6 system combines WiFi’s latest and greatest features with Linksys’ award-winning Intelligent Mesh Technology to provide 4x faster speeds, more WiFi range and increased WiFi capacity, all with the flexibility, scalability and ease-of-use of Velop mesh systems. The Velop WiFi 6 system covers 3,000 square feet per node and is designed to manage the demands of more than 50 devices all sharing the same bandwidth. It eliminates dead spots and provides an entire home – backyard and outdoor devices included – with a blanket of whole home, high-speed connectivity.

3,000 sq. ft. per node means the ability to handle large homes with the two-pack of the Velop WiFi 6 that the company will be selling. Notably, Linksys Velop is the router system that Apple started selling and encouraging after it discontinued its AirPort products.

Linksys Velop WiFi 6 highlights:

Mesh Wi-Fi router provides next-gen Wi-Fi 6 speeds and whole-home mesh coverage

Bandwidth for 50+ Wireless devices and coverage for homes up to 3,000 square feet

Provides ultra-fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage for 4K streaming, gaming, and more

Wi-fi 6 Connectivity speeds up to 5.3Gbps

Connects to your existing modem (replaces current router)

Simple setup through the easy-to-use Linksys App

Protected by 3-year warranty

Apple’s iPhone 11 lineup has WiFi 6 compatibility, but keep in mind most existing devices won’t be able to take advantage of the latest wireless network standard. For example, none of Apple’s Macs or iPads currently support WiFi 6.

One handy feature of the Velop WiFi 6 system, it looks like the primary node sports four Ethernet ports for hubs and accessories (5 total with the incoming port). Many modern router systems often lack in this department.

The Linksys Velop WiFi 6 system does have a salty price, the one-pack costs $399, with the two-pack running $700. The new WiFi 6 system is available now direct from Linksys with preorders available on Amazon.

Even though the pricing seems high compared to non-WiFi 6 products, the Linksys Velop WiFi 6 is line with what we’ve seen from other companies like Netgear as its Orbi WiFi 6 mesh system is also priced at the same $700.

