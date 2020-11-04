iOS 14: How to use the new Markup color tools on iPhone and iPad

- Nov. 4th 2020 12:00 am PT

0

Another one of the less-flashy improvements with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 is revamped Markup color tools. Read along for what’s new and how to use the new iPhone and iPad Markup color tools.

With iOS 13, the Markup color options were limited to one grid of choices (120 colors in total). With iOS 14 the Markup color tools have been greatly expanded with a spectrum and sliders view, an eyedropper tool to select colors, an opacity slider, plus RGB and Hexadecimal value support.

How to use the new iPad and iPhone Markup color tools in iOS 14

Here’s how the new Markup color tools look on iPhone, and you can follow the same steps on iPad as well.

  1. Tap the Markup button (marker icon) in an app like Notes, Safari, or tap a screenshot thumbnail to jump into Markup.

    Sometimes you’ll need to tap the share sheet button (square with up arrow) to find the Markup tool.How to use new iPhone iPad Markup color tools iOS 14 walkthrough 1

  2. Tap the color button in the bottom right corner to access the new color tools.

    Now you’ll see the new tabs including Grid, Spectrum, and, Sliders, the Opacity slider, and more. You can tap the “+” icon to save custom colors.How to use new iPhone iPad Markup color tools iOS 14 walkthrough 2

  3. From the Grid, Spectrum, or Sliders color tabs you can access the new eyedropper tool in the top-left corner.

    With the eyedropper, you can pick a color from any source on your screen. Meanwhile, in the new Sliders tab, you can choose colors by Hexadecimal values or by dialing in each RGB value with sliders or do so numerically.How to use new iPhone iPad Markup color tools iOS 14 walkthrough 3

Are you glad to see the expanded Markup color tools in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14? How do you like to use Markup? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
iOS 14

iOS 14

iOS 14 was released on September 16th, 2020. New features include a new home screen design, widgets, picture in picture, and more.
Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.