Mac App Store is now accepting app updates with macOS Big Sur compatibility

Apple confirmed today that macOS Big Sur will be officially available to the public on Thursday, November 12. And now, developers can finally update their Mac apps with macOS Big Sur compatibility. Apple shared the news through the Apple Developer portal right after its special event today.

Developers have to wait until a new version of macOS is available to the public before updating any App Store apps with new features that require the new macOS. Since macOS Big Sur is coming this week, Apple is now accepting apps that take advantage of its new features.

In order to send updated apps to the Mac App Store, developers must use Xcode 12.2, which is now available on the Apple Developer portal.

Submit your apps built for macOS Big Sur today. You can submit Universal apps built with Xcode 12.2 that take full advantage of Apple silicon Macs. Your apps will look better than ever on macOS Big Sur, thanks to an all-new interface that’s been finely tuned for the powerful features that make a Mac a Mac. New widget features and the new widget gallery can make your app visible at a glance. And much more. Build your apps with Xcode 12.2 Release Candidate, update your product pages, and submit your apps for review today.

Apple is also now letting developers distribute custom Mac apps to organizations and schools, as you can read below.

Custom apps let you meet the unique needs of organizations and schools. And now, you can distribute custom Mac apps. Provide a tailored look and feel, security features for sensitive data, special functionality for workflows, and much more, then distribute privately on Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager.

Developers can find more information about sending app updates to the App Store on the Apple Developer portal.

