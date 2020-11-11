Apple is offering fast and free delivery with setup on some of its latest products including iPhone 12. The personalized service is available in select cities when you buy directly on Apple.com or through the Apple Store app. Delivery with Setup is a partnership with Enjoy, the mobile retail store startup founded by former Apple SVP Ron Johnson.

When you make a purchase through Apple and select Delivery with Setup during checkout, you’ll have the option of scheduling a next-day appointment with an Expert from Enjoy. An Enjoy team member will deliver your product to your door and help you set it up during a personal 30-minute appointment. Delivery with Setup is distinct from Scheduled Courier Delivery, which is often fulfilled through partners like Postmates.

Setup can take place indoors, outside your home, or through FaceTime for additional safety. Enjoy Experts are required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and pass a health evaluation. Delivery with Setup enables a more personal customer experience while store capacity is reduced or limited to Express pickup only.

Enjoy is a next-generation retail service founded by Ron Johnson in 2014. The startup draws from Johnson’s experience as Apple Retail SVP to join the one-on-one service of the Genius Bar with the convenience of online shopping. Enjoy operates exclusively through checkout integrations with partners like AT&T. Apple’s direct partnership is not noted on Enjoy’s website.

Delivery with Setup was added to Apple’s website as a delivery method this summer with very limited availability. As the holiday season approaches, the service is currently available in locations including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Customers can schedule an appointment at checkout for in-stock products including iPhone 12, 11, XR and SE, iPad Pro, Air, and mini, as well as Apple Watch Series 3 and select models of Apple Watch Series 6. Expert appointments with Enjoy are distinct from Online Personal Sessions, which are hosted by an Apple Specialist.

Apple encourages online customers to shop early this year to receive all your gifts by the holidays. This year’s Apple Gift Guide offers accessory recommendations and shopping help. Products received from November 10 through December 25 are eligible for returns initiated by January 8, 2021.

