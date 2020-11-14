Twitter for Mac updated with macOS Big Sur optimizations, M1 chip support

- Nov. 14th 2020 1:46 pm PT

0

Twitter has released a notable update to its Mac app this week, bringing optimizations for macOS 11 Big Sur, in terms of both performance and design. The update also adds support for Apple Silicon-powered Macs.

If you tried to use Twitter for Mac while running the macOS 11 Big Sur beta, you know that it was incredibly buggy and unreliable. With this week’s update, however, Twitter for Mac is now in much better shape when running macOS Big Sur.

The design of Twitter for Mac has also been refreshed to fit in with macOS 11 Big Sur’s new lighter and more translucent design language. This includes a new square-shaped icon for the dock as well.

Finally, Twitter for Mac is now optimized for Apple Silicon. This means it will run natively, without Rosetta 2 translation, on the first M1 Macs. The first M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini orders are slated to arrive to customers as early as next week, so it’s notable to see Twitter updating its Mac app in a timely manner.

You can download Twitter for Mac on the Mac App Store for free. What do you think of the Twitter for Mac improvements? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter for Mac

Twitter for Mac

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.