Dropbox Spaces gets new collaboration and teamwork features

Dropbox today announced some important improvements to the Dropbox Spaces platform, which was announced last year and focuses on collaboration and group work. The company says that the new features will assist people who are working at home due to the pandemic.

Dropbox Spaces 2.0 optimizes virtual workspace to make group work with multiple projects even easier. Users will find new ways to create tasks and also define which are more important for each project in Spaces.

The platform now lets you organize multiple files into different projects and link them to to-do lists. It’s also become easier to find and add relevant project information in Spaces as it brings the best-loved collaboration features from across Dropbox into a single surface to help teams manage projects together.

Dropbox Spaces users can invite other people to the project, including internal team members and external clients. They can all have access to the project’s tasks and files in just one place. The update also brings a new way to organize and follow up meetings from Spaces, which now synchronizes with Outlook and Google calendar.

Since its introduction last year, Spaces has evolved to become a standalone, virtual workspace. The new Spaces brings projects and teams together so you can collaborate efficiently from kickoff to delivery.

The new Dropbox Spaces is currently available as a private beta. Dropbox users can request access to the Dropbox Spaces through the official Dropbox website.

