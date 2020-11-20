9to5Mac Happy Hour 304: HomePod mini and M1 Mac hands-on

- Nov. 20th 2020 11:27 am PT

0

Benjamin and Zac discuss the first few days with the all-new HomePod mini and M1 Macs, macOS Big Sur experience, and much more.

Sponsored by Headspace: You deserve to feel happier, and Headspace is meditation made simple. Go to headspace.com/mac to start your free one-month trial.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: Go to LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

Sponsored by PillowPillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Subscribe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Sony RX100 VI

Sony RX100 VI
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro