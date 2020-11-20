9to5Mac Happy Hour 304: HomePod mini and M1 Mac hands-on

Benjamin and Zac discuss the first few days with the all-new HomePod mini and M1 Macs, macOS Big Sur experience, and much more.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
