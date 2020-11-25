Today we are taking a closer look at the Roborock S6 Pure robotic vacuum and mop, now available in black for $359.99 (Reg. $599) for 9to5Mac readers.

Designed to offer users a completely customizable cleaning solution, the S6 Pure mops and sweeps on your command via the companion iOS app or just by yelling at Siri. Making use of a wide array of intelligent sensors and a LiDAR navigation system, the Roborock S6 Pure offers up a more intelligent cleaning system than your average robot vac on Amazon. Head below for more details on the customized cleaning system, expanded runtime, and today’s solid Black Friday price drop for 9to5readers.

Roborock has employed advanced navigation and a series of smart sensors for an efficient and customizable cleaning experience. Making use of a LiDAR laser navigation system, the Roborock S6 Pure intelligently maps out each room in your home (even on multiple floors), allowing users to name each space in the app and then command the S6 Pure to take on specific tasks and the like — all of which can be done from within the Mi app, or with your voice via Siri or compatible Alexa Amazon devices.

A series of 14 sensors aid in the process, helping S6 Pure to avoid obstacles, stairs, get under the couch, and more. Algorithms are used to help the robotic vacuum and mop navigate your space in the most efficient way possible while user adjustable no-go zones and virtual barriers keep the device only where you need it to be.

The Roborock S6 Pure’s 2000Pa of suction power with automatic carpet boost technology “easily lifts dust from floors” and will automatically adjust to full power for thicker carpets. A series of DuPont bristles and a 5200mAh battery with up to 3-hours of runtime are in place and allow the machine to sweep up larger homes before the mopping functionality makes an appearance. Speaking of which, it also features some customizations for various floor types and is rated for homes up to 1610-sq. ft. (per cleaning session anyway) with a 180ml water tank.

In the end, the Roborock S6 Pure makes for a convenient autonomous lending experience that will have your floors sparkling clean for the holidays. With built-in Siri and app support along user customizable cleaning sessions, the S6 Pure is worth a look for anyone interested in more than just your basic “bounce around the house aimlessly” robotic vacuum.

