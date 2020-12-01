Tuesday deals: B&H Cyber Week Apple sale, 10.2-inch iPad $299, Siri-enabled thermostats, more

Today’s best deals include the new B&H Cyber Week promotion, plus Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is $299, and various Siri-enabled smart thermostats are on sale. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

B&H Cyber Week Apple sale

B&H has now launched its Cyber Week Apple Sale with deals on the latest iPad Pro models, select MacBooks, and more. B&H is currently taking up to $300 off current and previous-generation iPad Pro models. Specifically you can save $100 on 2020 listings and even more on iPad Pro that is a few years older. This is in line with the discounts we saw on Black Friday.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and a LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10 hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad returns to $299

Walmart offers the latest 10.2-inch iPad Wi-FI 32GB from Apple at $299. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked over the last month, topped only by a brief sale on Black Friday. Apple’s 8th-generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with up to 128GB of storage. iPadOS delivers added functionality alongside support for Apple Pencil and more. You’ll find an 8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP lens on the front, plus a 10-hour battery on the inside. It’s a great option if you want a larger screen but don’t want to shell out the cash for Apple’s more high-end iPads.

Enjoy Siri-enabled heating

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $116. Down from the $169 price tag it routinely fetches, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon low. With winter weather around the corner, now is your chance to upgrade to a Siri, Alexa, or Assistant controlled heating setup. Emerson’s Sensi Touch thermostat is compatible with all of the major smart home ecosystems and brings support for setting schedules as well as automations into the mix. Plus, there’s a built-in touchscreen for easily adjusting the temperature yourself.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Logitech Z407 Review: Clear, powerful sound with effortless wireless control [Video]

Review: Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox X|S and other storage options [Video]

Review: HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini gets another limited-edition run with updated colors [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: