Powerbeats Pro hit $150 in today’s best deals, iPad Pro from $585, more

Today’s best deals include Powerbeats Pro at an all-time low, plus previous-generation iPad Pro is on sale, and Anker’s Cyber Week promotion starts at $13. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Powerbeats Pro drop to all-time low price at $150

Amazon offers Apple’s Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Headphones in Lava Red for $150. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, we saw these popular earbuds trend between $160 and $170 during Black Friday, depending on the color.

Powerbeats Pro delivers some of the latest technology on the audio side from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri.

Today only, prev-gen. iPad Pro starts at $585

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished 2018 Apple 11- and 12-inch iPad Pro from $585. Depending on the model, you can save upwards of $200 off the original price with the best deals coming on the higher-end configurations. Today’s deals are $50 less than our previous mention.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13

Amazon has kicked off Anker’s Cyber Monday week sale with deals on stocking stuffers, iPhone and Android essentials, and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or with orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $30. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time.

Notable features here include up to 24-hours of playback on a full charge alongside IPX7 protection from rain, dust, snow, and more. This is a great stocking stuffer idea for parents or grandparents looking to enjoy wireless playback for the first time.

