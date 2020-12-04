Friday deals: 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro $300, Sonos sale from $139, more

Today’s best deals include Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro at $300, plus Sonos Smart Speakers are on sale before Christmas, and official Apple iPhone cases are discounted. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro hits all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro at $300. Final price reflected at checkout. That’s down from the usual $349 price tag, $25 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low.

The latest creation from Apple delivers a premium typing experience on the 2020 iPad Pro. A beautiful design, beloved keys, and the ability to customize the angle as needed make it a must-have companion to the latest iPad Pro. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Sonos smart speakers with AirPlay go on sale

Amazon is offering up a fresh batch of Sonos smart speaker discounts this morning with as much as 20% off. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the Sonos One SL Microphone-free Smart Speaker for $139. That’s down from the usual $179 price and bested only by Black Friday this year. Those looking to dive into a multi-room audio setup will want to consider this Sonos speaker, which includes AirPlay 2 support and access to all of the most popular streaming music services out there. The SL model ditches built-in microphones, saving you a bit of cash and adding peace of mind from a security perspective. Pair two together and easily create a stereo setup.

Official Apple cases up to 76% off from $9

Right now we’re tracking a number of discounts across most of Apple’s official case lineup for iPhone 7/8/SE, X/S Max, and 11/Pro/Max. One of our favorites is from BuySpry via Walmart with the iPhone XS Max Smart Battery Case in White for $50. For comparison, it originally sold for $129 and goes for around $109 at Amazon right now. Today’s deal is $15 below our last mention and is the best available. If your iPhone XS Max is starting to not last all day due to an aging battery, this case can help remedy that. Apple claims it adds up to 37 hours of talk time or 20 hours of internet use to your charge, and it supports both USB Power Delivery via USB-C to Lightning or wireless charging.

