Nike today released an update to its Nike Run Club app for iPhone, which now features home screen widgets for iOS 14 users. These widgets bring statistics about your exercises that can be seen directly on the iPhone’s home screen.

If you’re unfamiliar with the app, Nike Run Club lets you track your running progress with guided audio, monthly and weekly challenges, personalized goals, and more. The app comes with a version for both iPhone and Apple Watch.

Version 7.1.0 of Nike Run Club was released today on the App Store with three new home screen widgets, which are available in two different sizes each. Users will find widgets to quickly start a run, see statistics of the last run, and also the total running distance and how far you are to reach your goal.

Check out the full release notes below:

New NRC widgets display your personalized run stats on the home screen of your iPhone. Show your colors with the Run Level widget, and see your post-run progress with the Last Run widget. Add the new Quickstart widget to your screen and make it even easier to start your next run.

Nike Run Club is available for free on the App Store. Although the app works with any iPhone running iOS 13 or later, home screen widgets require iOS 14.

