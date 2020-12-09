The original Snake game first showed up in 1976 and it evolved and rose to even greater popularity when Nokia started including the game (Snake II) on its cellphones starting in 1998. Since then we’ve seen a variety of versions across lots of platforms. Now the original Snake II has landed on iPhone with the same number key controls thanks to widget support with the Retro Widget 2 app.

Retro Widget 2 allows you to pop that classic Nokia UI on your iPhone home screen with widgets in different sizes and colors.

As the Retro Widget 2 has been updated, new features and functionality have arrived and with the latest release today, the app brings the ability to play Snake II with the standard 1,3,7,9 keys just like on the old Nokia handsets.

At the end of November, the app also gained Apple Watch support for playing Snake II.

Features include:

5 original mazes

9 levels

Original artwork & animations

Support for Game Center and leaderboards

Retro Widget 2 is available as a one-time purchase for $1.99 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch

Here’s how you can play Snake II now on iPhone and Apple Watch

Controls

You can move the snake with the following controls:

iPhone

Number pad (just like you did on the Nokia 3310: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 keys)

Gestures: You can swipe the game are to drive the Snake.

Apple Watch

Crown: Turn the crown to change snake direction (clockwise or not)

Gestures: You can swipe the game are to drive the Snake.

