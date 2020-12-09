Interview reveals Ted Lasso’s impossibly delicious biscuits ‘actually tasted like a sponge’

Apple TV+ original Ted Lasso (starring Jason Sudeikis) has been a big hit with its first season. The show is billed as a comedy, but there’s a lot of meaningful depth to it beyond laughs and sports. In a new interview with the show’s stars, we learn some fun behind the scenes details including that Ted’s impossibly delicious biscuits were quite the opposite in real life.

If you haven’t watched Ted Lasso yet, this won’t be as funny, so go check it out, it’s truly a phenomenal show, even if you’re not into sports.

Heads up: some spoilers ahead

In episode two, Coach Ted starts bringing homemade biscuits to the owner of the football club, Rebecca (“biscuits with the boss” as Ted calls it 😅). On trying them the first time, Rebecca likes them so much that her response is just “*%ck me.” After she asks him where he bought them, we find out the American from Kansas makes the best biscuits she’s ever had – she’s obsessed with them.

Funny enough, Hannah Waddingham who plays Rebecca revealed in a new interview with Variety that they “actually tasted like a sponge, “that’s the greatest acting job of my life that anyone thought they tasted nice.”

She also shared her thoughts on her character Rebecca and how people may look like they’ve got it all together but inside may be ready to crumble after being cheated on. And also that she doesn’t see Hannah as villainous but rather a victim going through heartbreak.

“In my eyes, there’s no part of her that’s the villain. She’s the wronged, usurped woman,” Waddingham said. “And I feel like I’m fractionally flying the flag for, well, men and women who’ve gone through that heartbreak in their lives. But people see something very different when they just look at the surface.”

Sudeikis also shared that Ted Lasso was inspired by Robin Williams and Obi-Wan Kenobi:

When he went about creating the title character behind his Apple TV Plus comedy “Ted Lasso,” writer and star Jason Sudeikis was inspired by several different actors — including Robin Williams in his various mentor roles, from “Aladdin” to “Good Will Hunting.” “(The character) is rooted in these teachers here, and mentors, these Obi-Wan Kenobi types that see more in you than you can see in yourself, and that optimism,” said Sudeikis, who also executive produces the show. “We wanted someone that when they spoke, could speak intelligently from a high EQ [emotional quotient], and celebrated the divine feminine.”

Ted Lasso has earned a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and is really worth a try if you haven’t checked it out yet. The show grew its audience by over 600% since it debuted.

Ted Lasso has been renewed for a second and third season already. Be sure to keep up with our full Apple TV+ guide below:

