Deals: iPhones from $230, Powerbeats Pro and AirPods Pro start at $150, more

Today’s best deals include discounted iPhones from $230, Powerbeats Pro at $150, and AirPods Pro on sale for $190. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone deals abound in this 1-day sale

Today only, Woot is offering various certified refurbished iPhones from $230. These devices are made for service with AT&T.

You can pick up the iPhone XS from $480. That’s the best price we’ve tracked and down from the new condition starting price of $999. You can also pick up the iPhone XS Max model from $570, which is down from the original $1,099 price tag.

Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Powerbeats Pro drop to $150

Amazon offers Apple’s Powerbeats Pro in multiple colors for $150. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 and today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen, although, it is the first time some of these colors have been discounted.

Powerbeats Pro delivers some of the latest technology on the audio side from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, and enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri.

AirPods Pro deliver ANC, Hey Siri, more for $190

Woot offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $190. That’s down from the usual $249 price tag, Best Buy’s current $235 sale price, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in recent months. It did briefly hit $170 at Amazon and Walmart over Black Friday. AirPods Pro feature a truly wireless design with up to 24-hours of battery life and a fully water/sweat-resistant design. Active Noise Cancellation ensures that you’ll be able to enjoy your music without the distractions around you. Not to mention, Hey Siri is yet another perk worth checking out.

25% off site-wide from Hyper (best-selling USB-C hubs + more)

Hyper has a special offer for 9to5Mac readers with a 25% off sitewide discount at HYPER with promo code “9TO5HOLIDAY” at checkout. Check out some of the best hubs and docks from Hyper including:

Get 20% off all Apple Watch accessories from MONOWEAR w/ code 9TO5MAC20

One of our go-to brands for Apple Watch bands, Monowear, is giving readers 20% off site-wide with promo code 9TO5MAC20. Each of Monowear’s straps is designed 100% in-house, and are available in a wide variety of styles, materials, and adapter colors/finishes.

