Take $100 off Apple’s latest MacBook Pro in today’s best deals, SanDisk storage from $13, more

Today’s best deals include the latest MacBook Pro at $100 off, Amazon’s storage Gold Box from $13, and a new Anker sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro now $100 off

B&H currently offers the Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,199. Usually fetching $1,299, here you’re saving $100 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and matches the all-time low. The latest MacBook Pro from Apple delivers its M1 chip complete with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You can count on its 13-inch Retina display alongside up to 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Apple’s TouchBar completes the package alongside its latest Magic Keyboard.

Amazon 1-day storage sale from $13

Amazon is offering up to 30% off a selection of storage devices from SanDisk, PNY, HP, Lexar, WD, and more. One standout is the SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $26. Regularly $48, today’s offering is just shy of $22 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. A perfect stocking stuffer for tech enthusiasts, this is a great way to add some additional storage options for the many devices you already own (smartphones, tablets, cameras, Nintendo Switch, more). Features include read/write speeds of up to 120MB/s and a 10-year manufacturer warranty.

Latest Anker sale discounts a range of accessories

Anker’s Amazon storefront is rolling out a new sale this morning with up to 40% off top-rated accessories, batteries, and more for your iPhone and Android devices. Our top pick is the Anker Powerhouse 100 portable charger for $127. This new entry into the Powerhouse lineup typically sells for $160, and today’s deal is just the second price drop we’ve tracked all-time. This model has a lower capacity than some of Anker’s other batteries, 97Wh versus 213, but is afforded a much smaller footprint because of that. Features include dual 2.4A USB-A ports, a 45W USB-C output, and an AC outlet.

Roborock robot vacuums and mops

For a limited time, get select Roborock robot vacuums and mops with big discounts including the Roborock S4 Max at $429 (Reg. $319) the S6 Pure for $359 (Reg. $599), and the S6 MaxV for $599 (Reg. $749).

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Oculus Quest 2 Review: VR just got better and more affordable [Video]

Review: TP-Link Deco X20 makes setting up a WiFi 6 mesh system a breeze [Video]

Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xbox Series X|S [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: