Download festive wallpapers from The 12 Days of Apple Stores

From December 13–24, thousands of 9to5Mac readers and creatives discovered the work of 56 artists and teams creating in nearly three dozens cities across the world. The 12 Days of Apple Stores wouldn’t have been possible without your support and creativity. As a thank you, enjoy these festive wallpapers for your Home Screen.

Each day, The 12 Days of Apple Stores widget featured an illustration of a notable store and its design story alongside talented local artists. I’ve turned all 12 illustrations into high resolution wallpapers you can download below.

If you’d like to revisit any of the 12 days or are just learning about the widget now, an archive of the entire project is available to browse for a limited time. I’d love to build more interactive experiences for the community in the future. If you have feedback, comments, or suggestions, please drop me a line.

Day 1 — Spotlight: New York City

Download Wallpaper

Day 2 — Spotlight: Germany

Download Wallpaper

Day 3 — Spotlight: Colorado

Download Wallpaper

Day 4 — Spotlight: Canada

Download Wallpaper

Day 5 — Spotlight: California

Download Wallpaper

Day 6 — Spotlight: Australia

Download Wallpaper

Day 7 — Spotlight: Southern US

Download Wallpaper

Day 8 — Spotlight: UK

Download Wallpaper

Day 9 — Spotlight: Northeastern US

Download Wallpaper

Day 10 — Spotlight: Midwestern US

Download Wallpaper

Day 11 — Spotlight: Northwestern US

Download Wallpaper

Day 12 — Spotlight: Singapore

Download Wallpaper

