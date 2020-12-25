Download festive wallpapers from The 12 Days of Apple Stores

From December 13–24, thousands of 9to5Mac readers and creatives discovered the work of 56 artists and teams creating in nearly three dozens cities across the world. The 12 Days of Apple Stores wouldn’t have been possible without your support and creativity. As a thank you, enjoy these festive wallpapers for your Home Screen.
Each day, The 12 Days of Apple Stores widget featured an illustration of a notable store and its design story alongside talented local artists. I’ve turned all 12 illustrations into high resolution wallpapers you can download below.
If you’d like to revisit any of the 12 days or are just learning about the widget now, an archive of the entire project is available to browse for a limited time. I’d love to build more interactive experiences for the community in the future. If you have feedback, comments, or suggestions, please drop me a line.
Day 1 — Spotlight: New York City
Day 2 — Spotlight: Germany
Day 3 — Spotlight: Colorado
Day 4 — Spotlight: Canada
Day 5 — Spotlight: California
Day 6 — Spotlight: Australia
Day 7 — Spotlight: Southern US
Day 8 — Spotlight: UK
Day 9 — Spotlight: Northeastern US
Day 10 — Spotlight: Midwestern US
Day 11 — Spotlight: Northwestern US
Day 12 — Spotlight: Singapore
