From December 13–24, you can discover art and design around the world with The 12 Days of Apple Stores. It’s easy to join in the fun and add a festive widget to your Home Screen.

Each day, the iOS widget will spotlight a new city or region around the world through the design story of an Apple Store and a festive store illustration on your Home Screen. Tap the widget and discover talented local artists in the creative community that will inspire you at home.

While holiday celebrations will look a little bit different this year, we can stay connected by sharing our creativity and virtually discovering new places. The 12 Days of Apple Stores is inspired by the Today at Apple sessions that are normally held in Apple Stores around the world. All of the artists featured in the project are either members of the Apple community who shared their work with me or artists whose work I follow and think you’ll be inspired by too.

Here’s how to add the 12 Days of Apple Stores widget to your Home Screen. Feel free to reach out with any questions. Share this page with friends to make their holiday season at home a little bit brighter.

Download Glimpse 2

Glimpse is a free app that allows you to make an iOS Home Screen widget from any webpage. Download it on the App Store.

Create Your Widget

Open Glimpse and tap the + button. Enter any name for your widget and the URL: 12days.michaelsteeber.com. Tap next, then tap add.

Edit Your Widget

Enter “Jiggle Mode” on your Home Screen and tap the + button to add a new widget. Choose Glimpse and add a medium-sized widget. Tap on your widget to edit it. Turn the Bottom Bar off.

You’re All Set!

Starting December 13, The 12 Days of Apple Stores widget will update daily with a new store illustration. Tap it to discover more.

