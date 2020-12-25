WaterField Designs launches the AirPods Max case that Apple should have shipped

Much has been said about the case that Apple included with the AirPods Max. Outside of putting the headphones into ultra-low power mode, it doesn’t provide much protection. The lack of functionality is an opportunity for third-parties, though. Today, WaterField Designs is announcing a new AirPods Max case that will also put the headphones into low power mode.

I’ve been using one of WaterField Design’s bags for my MacBook Air for most of 2020, and I can say without a doubt that it’s my favorite laptop bag of all time, so I was really excited to hear about their new product.

“When Apple introduced the AirPods Max, our community clamored for a new case,” said WaterField Designs owner Gary Waterfield. “So, we surveyed over 1,200 Apple enthusiasts to understand their needs and then incorporated their feedback into our design. They requested a case that is compact, protective, professional-looking, and capable of carrying a few accessories. They were evenly divided regarding the Apple Smart Case; one camp wanted a case that encompasses the Apple Smart Case while the other wanted a case that replaces it altogether and puts the headphones into low-power mode. It was an exciting challenge to create a case that satisfies both camps and that addresses their other wishes as well.”

There are plenty of cheap cases on the market, but The WaterField Designs case is truly the case that Apple should have shipped. There is a magnetic leather butterfly inside the case that will trigger low power mode when the AirPods Max are stored inside without its case. If you want to use Apple’s case, the butterfly will lay flat.

There is also a stretch mesh pocket with a leather closure that can fit a 5W to 20W Apple Power Adapter and charging and headphone cords, so you can store everything needed for your AirPods Max right inside.









The case comes in black, blue, or crimson, and it also includes a dual zipper so you can charge your AirPods Max while still keeping it closed. Of course, it contains a plush lining on the interior that is said to be as soft as a puppy’s ear to keep your AirPods Max looking brand new.

WaterField Design’s AirPod’s Max case is available to preorder for $99, with the first batch shipping on December 31st, so if you’re interested, be sure to purchase quickly.

