9to5Mac Happy Hour 309: AirPods Max review, Apple TV+ anniversary

9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss changes in watchOS 7.2, new features in HomeKit, HomePod audio with the Apple TV, the first anniversary of AppleTV+, and Zac’s impressions of the AirPod Max.
Zac Hall
Benjamin Mayo
