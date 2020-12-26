9to5Mac Happy Hour 309: AirPods Max review, Apple TV+ anniversary

Dec. 26th 2020

0

9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss changes in watchOS 7.2, new features in HomeKit, HomePod audio with the Apple TV, the first anniversary of AppleTV+, and Zac’s impressions of the AirPod Max.

Zac Hall

Benjamin Mayo

