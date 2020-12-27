Home screen widgets are one of the best and easiest ways to customize your new iPhone’s home screen. You can add widgets for Apple applications, as well as third-party apps. Here are some of our favorite third-party apps that offer home screen widgets.
We’ll be updating this post throughout the next few weeks with new apps and features. If you’re a developer with an app to share, get in touch and I’d love to try it out. Our list can’t be 100% comprehensive from day one, especially with the 24-hour notice this year, so please do reach out with your updates.
Note the bullets below are not necessarily comprehensive changelogs, but just a selection of what’s new in the applications.
Newest additions:
- Spotify rolls out iOS 14 home screen widgets to everyone
- ChibiStudio – Download on the App Store
- Paws Almanac – Download on the App Store
- Paws Week – Download on the App Store
- Kontax Cam – Download on the App Store
- Liftr – Download on the App Store
- Weather Radar Widget – Download on the App Store
- Step It Up – Download on the App Store
- SongKit – Download on the App Store
- OpenTable – Download on the App Store
- The Weather Channel – Download on the App Store
- CBS News – Download on the App Store
- MusicHarbor – Download on the App Store
- Widgetize – Download on the App Store
- Timerange: date calculator — Download on the App Store
- Ambiient – Download on the App Store
- Twitch – Download on App Store
- Health Auto Export – Download on the App Store
- Tyme 3 | Time tracking – Download on the App Store
- Fitbod – Download on the App Store
- Neon: Capture, Analyze, Share – Download on the App Store
- My Meal Plan – Download on the App Store
- American Airlines – Download on the App Store
- Brief: just the news you need – Download on the App Store
- Coinbase – Download on the App Store
- Flighty – Download on the App Store
- Grocery – Download on the App Store
- Heart Analyzer – Download on the App Store
- My Macros+ – Download on the App Store
- Rachio – Download on the App Store
- Stats for Tesla – Download on the App Store
- The Athletic – Download on the App Store
- Unread – Download on the App Store
- Marvis Pro – Download on App Store
- Longplay – Download on the App Store
More below.
Finance
CardPointers for Credit Cards
- Home screen widgets
- App Clip for filtering credit card offers without signing in
- iPadOS 14 side bar support
- Downloadable Apple Watch faces with complication families
Download CardPointers from App Store for free.
Spend Stack
- Home screen widgets
- New inline date picker
- Spotlight Search integration
Download Spend Stack from the App Store for $2.99.
Copilot: The Smart Money App
- Home screen widgets
Download Copilot from the App Store for free.
Nudget: Budgeting Made Simple
- Home screen widgets
- Siri support
- Redesigned insights
Download Nudget on the App Store for $2.99.
VectorVest
- Home screen widgets
Download VectorVest on the App Store for free.
MoneyCoach Budget and Spendings
- Home screen widgets
- iPad sidebar
Download MoneyCoach from the App Store for free.
Robinhood
- Home screen widgets
Download Robinhood from the App Store for free.
Spendy – Spendings reimagined
- Home screen widgets
Download Spendy from the App Store for free.
Debit & Credit
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple complications per Apple Watch face
Download Debit & Credit from the App Store for free.
Public – Invest in Stocks
- Home screen widgets
Download Public from the App Store for free.
Health, Fitness, and Lifestyle
Dark Noise – White noise, refined
- Home screen widgets
- Wind Down integration
Download Dark Noise from the App Store for $5.99.
Rise: Track Sleep & Circadian
- Home screen widgets
- Picture-in-picture
Download Rise on the App Store for free.
Pillow Automatic Sleep Tracker
- Wind Down integration
- Home screen widget
Download Pillow from the App Store for free.
Personal Best Workouts
- Home screen widgets
- Workout maps
- New design
Download Personal Best Workouts from the App Store for free.
HabitMinder
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
- Hand Washing habit type
Download HabitMinder from the App Store.
Bolt Workout Tracker
- Home screen widgets
Download Bolt on the App Store for free.
Quit Anger: Anger Management
- Home screen widgets
- App Clips
Download Quit Anger from the App Store for free.
FoodNoms
- Home screen widgets
- New Shortcuts action
- Notifications for reminders to log meals
Download FoodNoms from the App Store for free.
Slopes: Ski and Snowboard
- Home screen widget
- Photos and location privacy changes
Download Slopes on the App Store for free.
WaterMinder
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
- App Clip
Download WaterMinder from the App Store for $4.99.
I am – Positive Affirmations
- Home screen widgets
Download I am from the App Store for free.
Motivation – Daily Quotes
- Home screen widgets
Download Motivation from the App Store for free.
Liftin’ Workout Tracker
- Home screen widgets
- All-new Apple Watch
Download Liftin’ from the App Store for free.
Calory
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
Download Calory from the App Store for free.
Pedometer++
- Home screen widgets
Download Pedometer++ from the App Store for free.
Streaks
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
Download Streaks from the App Store for $4.99.
Träning – Workout Goals
- Home screen widgets
- iPad sidebar
Download Träning from the App Store for free.
HealthView
- Home screen widgets
- Multiple Apple Watch complications
Download HealthView on the App Store for free.
Mindful Affirmations
- Home screen widgets
Download Mindful Affirmations from the App Store for free.
Unwind
- Home screen widgets
- App Clips
- Wind Down integration
Download Unwind from the App Store for free.
SmartGym
- Home screen widgets
- App Clip
- New Apple Watch complications
- Multi-column support on iPadOS 14
- Scribble support on iPadOS 14
Download SmartGym from the App Store for free.
Photo & Video
DateStamper
- Limited Photos access
- Color picker
- Calendar inline date picker
Download DateStamper on the App Store for free.
Music
Next: Magic DJ & Playlists
- Home screen widgets
- Wind Down integration
Download Next from the App Store for $4.99.
Soor Music Player
- Home screen widgets
Download Soor on the App Store for $4.99.
Power Player Music Player
- Home screen widgets
Download Power Player Music Player on the App Store for free.
Social
Nighthawk for Twitter
- Home screen widgets
Download Nighthawk from the App Store for $2.99.
Apollo for Reddit
- Home screen widgets
- Picture-in-Picture support on iPhone
- New Privacy controls for Photos app access
Download Apollo for Reddit on the App Store for free.
ChibiStudio
- App Clip
Download ChibiStudio from the App Store for free.
Aviary for Twitter
- Home screen widgets
- All-new Twitter client for iPhone and iPad
Download Aviary from the App Store for $4.99.
Navigation and Travel
TripIt
- Home screen widgets
Download TripIt from the App Store for free.
ETA – Arrive on Time
- Home screen widgets
Download ETA from the App Store for $2.99.
Expedia
- Home screen widgets
Download Expedia from the App Store for free.
VRBO
- Home screen widgets
Download VRBO from the App Store for free.
Hotwire
- Home screen widgets
Download Hotwire from the App Store for free.
News and Reference
Book Track — Library Manager
- Home screen widgets
- Siri and Shortcuts integration
- Custom color for tags
- Scribble support on iPadOS 14
- iPadOS 14 side bar support
Download Book Track on the App Store for $4.99.
Glimpse 2
- Home screen widgets
Download Glimpse 2 from the App Store for free.
GameTrack
- Home screen widgets
Download GameTrack from the App Store for free.
Pocketdex – Pokémon Go companion app
- Home screen widgets
Download Pocketdex from the App Store for free.
Pennant
- Home screen widgets
Download Pennant on the App Store for free.
LookUp: English dictionary
- Shortcuts improvements
- Home screen widgets
- All-new Apple Watch application
Download LookUp from the App Store for $5.99.
Merriam-Webster
- Home screen widgets
Download Merriam-Webster from the App Store for free.
Ruby – News and Reading
- All-new news app built in Swift UI
Download Ruby on the App Store for $1.99.
NBC News
- Home screen widgets
Download NBC News on the App Store for free.
FotMob – Soccer Scores
- Home screen widgets
Download FotMob from the App Store for free.
Productivity and Utilities
GO Countdown
- Home screen widgets
Download GO Countdown from the App Store for free.
SignEasy – Sign and Fill Docs
- App Clips
- Apple Pencil support
- Mouse and Trackpad support on iPad
- Home screen widgets
Download SignEasy on the App Store for free.
Agenda
- Home screen widgets
Download Agenda on the App Store for free.
Parcel Delivery Tracking
- Home screen widget
- App Clips
Download Parcel from the App Store for free.
OffScreen – Less Screen Time
- Home screen widgets
Download OffScreen on the App Store for free.
School Assistant – Planner
- iPad app sidebar
- New data pickers
- New iOS 14-friendly design
Download School Assistant from the App Store for free.
Tasks: Smart Lists and Reminders
- Home screen widgets
Download Tasks from the App Store for free.
Sigma Planner
- Home screen widgets
- New date picker
Download Sigma Planner on the App Store for free.
Charcoal
- Home screen widget
- Custom color palettes
Download Charcoal from the App Store for free.
Charty for Shortcuts
- Home screen widgets
Download Charty from the App Store for free.
Buddywatch
- Home screen widgets
- Apple Watch face sharing
Download Buddywatch from the App Store for free.
Documents by Readdle
- Picture-in-Picture support on iPhone
- Scribble support on iPadOS 14
- Home screen widgets
Download Documents by Readdle on the App Store for free.
Day One Journal
- Home screen widgets
Download Day One from the App Store for free.
PDF Expert: PDF Reader, Editor
- Scribble support on iPadOS 14
- Home screen widgets
Download PDF Expert from the App Store for free.
Pocket Lists
- Home screen widgets
- App Clips
Download Pocket Lists from the App Store for free.
GoodTask – To Do List Manager
- Home screen widgets
- New app icons
- New themes
Download GoodTask from the App Store for free.
Spark email
- Home screen widgets
- Coming soon: Set Spark as your default email app
Download Spark from the App Store for free.
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
- Home screen widgets
- Spotlight integration for OCR text
- Annotate scans with PencilKit
Download Scanner Pro from the App Store for $3.99.
Drafts
- Home screen widgets
Download Drafts from the Apple Store for free.
Calendars: Planner & Reminders
- Home screen widgets
- Siri Shortcuts
- Spotlight integration for searching events
Download Calendars from the App Store for free.
Dice by PCalc
- Home screen widgets
- Background Shortcuts support
Download Dice from the App Store for $1.99.
Hour Blocks: Day Planner
- Home screen widgets
- New date picker
- Siri support
Download Hour Blocks from the App Store for $3.99.
Eventime – Event Countdown
- Home screen widgets
Download Eventime from the App Store for free.
Period Plus Fertility Tracker
- Home screen widgets
Download Period Plus on the App Store for free.
DataMan – track data usage
- Home screen widgets
Download DataMan on the App Store for free.
Petty
- Home screen widgets
Download Petty on the App Store for free.
Weather
Carrot Weather
- Multiple complications on Apple Watch
- Home screen widgets
- Downloadable Apple Watch faces
Download CARROT Weather on the App Store for $4.99.
Weather Line
- Home screen widgets
Download Weather Line from the App Store for free
SolarWatch Sunset Sunrise Times
- Home screen widgets
Download SolarWatch from the App Store for free.
More:
