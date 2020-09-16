Carrot Weather shines on iOS 14 with 12 rich widgets, 25 Apple Watch complications, more

With the debut of iOS 14, the highly popular Carrot Weather is out a major update that brings support for the all-new home screen widgets. There’s also support for multiple complications on Apple Watch with watchOS 7 and a gallery of weather focused watch faces that you can download. Read along for a look at the rich new widgets and the handy custom setups you can create.

Carrot Weather for iOS 14 (version 4.16) includes 5 new widget types in a variety of three sizes for a total of 12 options. These include Snark, Forecast, Hourly, Daily, and Weather Map. I’ve been checking out an early build of the release and they offer a really great experience.

You can use multiple Carrot Weather widgets on your home screen or another app page or also create a Carrot Weather Smart Stack to easily swipe through all 5 of the widgets.

Here’s a look at some of the options:

And beyond just the 12 great widget options, you can customize the widgets with backgrounds or for instance with the Weather Map widget, pick which layer you’d like to use. Keep in mind Tier 1- 3 in-app purchases are needed to unlock all of the widgets.

Just long press on a widget > tap Edit Widget.

Don’t forget you can make your own Smart Stacks by adding multiple widgets (of the same size) and then dragging them on top of each other. In the future you can long press on a custom Smart Stack and tap “Edit Stack” to render or remove widgets.

Carrot Weather on watchOS 7

Carrot Weather is also gaining support for multiple complications on Apple Watch and showcasing a great use of the new watch face sharing feature. With the latest update, you can make seriously customized weather watch faces with a total of 25 Carrot Weather complications to choose from.

In the iPhone app, you’ll find a number of neat Carrot Weather Apple Watch faces you can use. These include ones based on Infrograph Modular, Infograph, Activity, and more with rich weather data. You can of course also use these as inspiration to create your own watch faces.

Carrot Weather for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch is a $4.99 download with in-app purchases from $0.99/month to unlock premium features like Apple Watch complications and the advanced iOS 14 widgets.

More features and improvements with Carrot Weather 4.16 include 10x faster radar animation, new map layers, new alternate app icons, and more.

Full release notes:

It’s autumn, meatbags! A time for slack-jawed scarecrows, mutant gourds, and bountiful operating system updates. Home Screen Widgets

Check the weather right from your Home Screen with my new iOS 14 widgets! There are 5 different widget types: Snark, Forecast, Hourly, Daily, and Weather Maps. Just long-press a widget to customize it with all sorts of different options. Plus: if you put all of the widgets into a Stack, you can have your entire forecast right in one place on your Home Screen. (Note: Similar to pricing for Apple Watch complications, frequent background updates for the widgets requires at least a Tier 1 membership due to the amount of weather data used throughout the day. The Hourly and Daily widgets require Tier 1, while the Weather Maps widget requires Tier 3.) Multiple Complications (Tier 1 required)

Use multiple CARROT complications to build your very own weather watch face! Choose from a huge variety of CARROT complications just by long-pressing the watch face on your Apple Watch. (Turn on feels like temperature or add additional, completely custom complications from my iPhone app.) Watch Face Gallery (Tier 1 required)

And if you’re too overwhelmed by all the possibilities multiple complication support opens up, you can add one of my pre-built watch faces to your Apple Watch instead. Just check out the new Watch Face Gallery in the Apple Watch customization section of my iPhone app! Weather Maps (Tier 2 required)

Track the wildfire started by your gender reveal party with the new wildfires map layer. There’s also a new weather fronts map layer and support for European countries in the severe weather alerts map layer. Last but certainly not least, animations now load 10x faster! But wait, that’s not all! – A new “Snark” complication can now be added to the Infograph Modular face’s large slot.

– Pollen data is now available to ClimaCell users in the U.S.

– Locations, weather maps, and settings buttons can now be found at the bottom of the Apple Watch app’s interface.

– Lightning strikes now appear on the weather map with bolt icons instead of tiny circles.

– Two new alternate app icons, Neumorph Dark and Pride. After you apply this update, you’d best start gathering nuts for winter. 2020 still has plenty of bad news left to go around. xoxo,

CARROT

