Apple Watch SE goes on sale in today’s best deals, plus Eve Button with HomeKit $42, more

Today’s best deals include Apple Watch SE at nearly $40 off, plus Eve Button goes on sale, and AirPods see a rare refurbished discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch SE goes on sale again

Amazon offers Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm Sport in Black for $270. That’s a $39 savings from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. As a comparison, we saw it for $250 during Black Friday 2020.

Apple Watch SE delivers everything you love about Apple’s wearables in a more affordable package. While you’ll miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor of the high-end Series 6 models, there’s still a big Retina OLED display, fitness tracking, and a fully swimproof design to check out here.

Eve Button lets you quickly set HomeKit scenes

Eve’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Button HomeKit Remote for $42. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer is the second-best price we’ve seen in over eight months and comes within $2 of our previous mention.

Providing a way to control HomeKit accessories with a physical remote, the Eve Button sports an aluminum design that supports a variety of actions for setting scenes, dimming lights, and more. Its battery-powered design lets you take it pretty much anywhere in your house for some added versatility, as well.

AirPods start at $85 with these rare refurbished deals

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished Apple AirPods from $85. Our top pick is the 2nd generation model with wired charging case for $90. Originally $159, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $20.

Apple’s AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range, and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in. A 90-day warranty applies.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

SCUF H1 Headset Review: Kings of customization enter the audio world [Video]

Cooler Master SK622 Review: This Bluetooth mechanical keyboard feels great [Video]

Razer Kaira Pro + Wolverine V2 Review: Custom controls on the Series X|S [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: