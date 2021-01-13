Apple Pay promo offers four months of free unlimited coffee at Panera Bread

Apple has just announced its latest promo for Apple Pay users, and it offers four months of unlimited coffee at Panera Bread. The offer is valid when you checkout with Apple Pay in the Panera Bread app.

According to an email sent by Apple to users this Wednesday, consumers can subscribe to MyPanera+ Coffee and get four months for free by checking out with Apple Pay. The offer is valid from today until January 27, 2021 for new subscribers only.

Current subscribers may be eligible to get a free cookie.

Sign up for a new MyPanera+ Coffee subscription here and get your first four months free when you check out with Apple Pay in the Panera Bread app, through January 27. If you already have a coffee subscription, switch your payment method to Apple Pay here and get a free cookie.

In addition, users can get 3% Daily Cash when paying for Panera Bread purchases or MyPanera+ Coffee subscription using Apple Card.

The Panera Bread app is available for free on the App Store. You can also learn how to set up Apple Pay on all of your devices in our full guide right here, and don’t forget to check our special guide with news and rumors about Apple Pay.

