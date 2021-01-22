MacBooks from $790 highlight today’s best deals, plus iPhones go on sale, more

Today’s best deals include MacBook Pros, a new Verizon flash sale on iPhones, and various iOttie car mounts. Head below for all of that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Today only, MacBooks on sale from $790

Today only, Woot offers Apple MacBooks from $790. Some listings are beginning to sell out, so act quickly if something catches your eye. Our top pick is the 16-inch MacBook Pro in certified open-box condition from $1,870. As a comparison, it typically goes for $2,399 but recent deals have pinned it closer to $2,100. Apple’s largest MacBook Pro arrives with a 16-inch Retina display and the popular refreshed Magic Keyboard. Today’s deals deliver your choice of Intel’s i7 or i9 processor, along with 16GB worth of RAM, and up to 1TB worth of storage.

Verizon 4-day Flash Sale discounts iPhones

Verizon has kicked off a 4-day flash sale this weekend featuring deals on iPhones, Android devices, smartwatches, and more. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro from $599 when you open a new line with Unlimited service. Typically $999 or more, today’s deal is $100 under our previous mention and the best we can currently find by 20%. Notable features here include a Liquid Retina HD display with a three-camera system designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, it sports Face ID, support for wireless charging, and more.

iOttie car mounts for iPhone

Amazon offers a number of iOttie smartphone car mounts on sale today. Our top pick is the iTap 2 Magnetic Air Vent for $20. It typically goes for $25 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. One of iOttie’s latest car mounts sports a complete redesign, which includes a rotating ball joint so you can get your device at just the right angle. Works with all smartphones and most cases.

