While Macs aren’t as vulnerable to viruses, malware, and other threats as Windows PCs, they’re definitely not immune. If you’re thinking of upping the security on your Mac this year with advanced features, Sophos Home is a great solution to protect multiple devices including Macs, iPhones, iPads, PCs, and Android devices. Sophos Home offers anyone commercial-grade protection including prevention against phishing websites, remote management to help family or friends, remote alerts and scans, webcam and mic protection, and much more. Follow along for more details and a 30% off deal for 9to5Mac readers.

Sophos Home is unique in that it offers cross-platform security protection for up to 10 computers (with users able to add unlimited iOS and Android if needed). Sophos’ advanced cybersecurity tools are used by more than 400,000 organizations like Fortune 500 companies and Sophos Home offers those tools in easy to use software to protect all your family’s devices no matter if they’re all Apple or a mix.

Remote security alerts and device management

A really valuable aspect of Sophos Home is cloud-based remote management. For example, if you’d like to help family who doesn’t live nearby, you can easily help them run remote scans and remove viruses, malware, ransomware, and more from their devices anytime.

That’s particularly useful amid the pandemic and normally a feature reserved for business-class software. All you need to help remotely is a web browser or the Sophos Home mobile app. And Sophos Home alerts make it easy to stay on top of protecting your family’s devices even if they’re not great about it.





Robust online security

Along with great security management features, Sophos Home brings crucial online security to your devices without having to install browser plug-ins. This goes beyond other software by preventing users from visiting phishing sites posing as legitimate ones. You’re also getting protection against legitimate sites that have been affected by malware.

This is a really important piece to digital security these days as fraudulent online retailers now outnumber real ones 4 to 1.

Another aspect of Sophos Home that offers great peace of mind is protection and greater awareness for the apps and websites that are using your webcam and microphone. You’ll get alerts with options to terminate, allow, or always allow specific services so you’re always in control.

If you do have some PCs you’d like to protect along with your Apple devices, Sophos Home brings additional security that Windows machines need. That includes keystroke encryption and increased web browser protection. Another valuable feature here is premium support that’s available 12 hours a day Monday through Friday.

Sophos Home 30% off deal

1-, 2-, or 3-year licenses are available for Sophos Home that protect up to 10 devices. And the software is currently a better deal than ever with all of the license options going for 30% off. The 1-year regularly sells for $59.99, now $41.99, the 2-year is normally $99.99, now $69.99, and the 3-year at $139.99, is on sale for $97.99.

