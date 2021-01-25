Verizon launches new $75/month prepaid plan with mmWave 5G for iPhone 12 users

Verizon has expanded its 5G Ultra Wideband network to prepaid users today, unveiling a new unlimited plan that starts at $75 per month. This means that iPhone 12 users can bring their own device to Verizon’s network and access the faster, yet hard to find, mmWave 5G network.

9to5Mac reported last month that Verizon’s sub-6GHz 5G Nationwide network had launched for iPhone 12 prepaid customers. Today’s update means prepaid customers can also now access the higher-spend mmWave 5G network as well.

For prepaid customers, Verizon offers a range of plans from $40 per month to $75 per month, but only the highest-end Unlimited tier includes support for the 5G Ultra Wideband network. Until today’s announcement, mmWave 5G was limited to postpaid customers and specific plans.

To find out if 5G Ultra Wideband from Verizon is available in your city, you can check out the carrier’s coverage map right here. Note that the company says 5G Ultra Wideband is only available in “parts” of the indicated cities, so just because you might see your city on the list doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed access.

For those unfamiliar, all iPhone 12 models support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G in the United States. Carriers are rolling out sub-6GHz and mmWave networks in different deployments and on different timelines. mmWave is the version of 5G with more impressive speeds, but its range is much smaller.

In comparison, sub-6GHz 5G rollouts in the United States typically achieve slower speeds, but still usually faster than LTE. Sub-6GHz 5G is also easier to deploy than mmWave 5G.

You can learn more and sign up on the Verizon website.

