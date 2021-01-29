Rare Apple 1 computer built by Steve Jobs and Wozniak on sale for $1.5 million on eBay

From time to time, classic Apple computers are put on sale on eBay for prices that are not exactly affordable, but some of these have certain characteristics that make them even more unique. This is the case with an Apple 1 computer that was announced on eBay for $1.5 million. The reason for the price? It was built by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak themselves.

As reported by IGN, this Apple 1 computer is one of six with an original Byte Shop KOA wood case and also with an unmodified NTI motherboard. Another thing that makes this Apple 1 so special is the fact that it is still in working condition, which is quite rare for computers of this time.

More than that, the report points out that this Apple 1 is one of the first 50 units that were built by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak themselves. Only the video and keyboard connectors of this Apple 1 have been replaced, but that doesn’t make this vintage computer any less interesting.

The current owner of the machine claims on eBay that he obtained it in 1978 as part of a trade-in for a new Apple II in Montreal, Canada.

The provenance of this Apple-1 system is seen in #79 on the Official Apple-1 Registry, as the second owner. I took possession in early 1978 from the original owner as part of a trade-in for a newer Apple II computer at the computer store where I maintained all Apple IIs in Montreal, Canada until Apple came to Canada. The transformer area on the case was recently reinforced, to prevent damage as performed on other similar Apple-1 cases in the past as adhesive deteriorates over time.

Apple I was the first product ever announced by Apple in 1976. The computer was put on sale for $666.66 at the time. Who would have thought that one of these Apple I’s would cost more than $1 million these days? If you have all that money, you can place a bid on eBay to get one.

