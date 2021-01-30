Apple giving out Apple TV+ credits to paying customers as free trials extended

Just like last time the trial was extended, Apple is again handing out credits to paying Apple TV+ customers. Customers are being notified in emails being sent out by the company today.

As we first explained on January 15th, the end date of free ‘year’ trials that accompanied the purchase of eligible Apple hardware have now been extended until July 2021.

To make it for fair for people who have already transitioned from a trial to a paying subscriber, Apple is giving out $4.99 credits (or the equivalent price for your region) for TV+ service. Credits are available to anyone who was paying for Apple TV+ before the extension was announced, that is January 15th or before.

These $4.99 per month credits are given out to people on Apple TV+ monthly plans and Apple One subscribers. If you currently subscribe on an Apple TV+ annual plan, your end date will have been adjusted to include the extra free months of service.

(Some people have worried that the email from Apple is a scam, particularly as the ‘Watch Now’ button links out to a non-Apple domain. However, that is not the case. ‘geni.us’ is simply a link analytics services Apple uses.)

Apple TV+ includes access to Apple’s growing library of original movies and TV shows. See everything to watch on Apple TV+ here.

