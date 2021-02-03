Newton email app adds support for M1 Macs and Linux with latest update

- Feb. 3rd 2021 8:18 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Popular email app Newton is out with two new builds for desktop today including a dedicated version for Apple Silicon as well as Linux. Newton says the new M1 Macs are “revolutionary,” prompting it to develop and launch the new version to support them.

Newton shared the news in a blog post today, focusing a bit more on the Linux release but also highlighting the leap forward Apple has made with the first M1 Macs.

M1 Macs are revolutionary pieces of hardware. To support them, we are launching a new version of the app available for download from our Home Page.

Please download from here or from our website.

Based on the wording, it sounds like the Newton app on the Mac App Store is still limited to the Intel version.

The Linux version of Newton is also now available:

Newton is now finally a true cross-platform email experience.
We are finally bringing the Newton goodness to our community of Linux users. This app is optimized for Linux and is as zippy and smooth as our Mac offerings.

You can get our Linux version from here — https://snapcraft.io/newton

This is great progress to see, particularly after Newton nearly shut down in 2018 before springing back to life in early 2019.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon

Apple Silicon is Apple's new lineup of processors for the Mac platform. It was announced in 2020 with the first Macs appearing at Apple's "One More Thing" event in November 2020. The first was the M1, and it first appeared in the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini.
M1

M1
Newton Mail

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.