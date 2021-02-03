Newton email app adds support for M1 Macs and Linux with latest update

Popular email app Newton is out with two new builds for desktop today including a dedicated version for Apple Silicon as well as Linux. Newton says the new M1 Macs are “revolutionary,” prompting it to develop and launch the new version to support them.

Newton shared the news in a blog post today, focusing a bit more on the Linux release but also highlighting the leap forward Apple has made with the first M1 Macs.

M1 Macs are revolutionary pieces of hardware. To support them, we are launching a new version of the app available for download from our Home Page. Please download from here or from our website.

Based on the wording, it sounds like the Newton app on the Mac App Store is still limited to the Intel version.

The Linux version of Newton is also now available:

Newton is now finally a true cross-platform email experience.

We are finally bringing the Newton goodness to our community of Linux users. This app is optimized for Linux and is as zippy and smooth as our Mac offerings. … You can get our Linux version from here — https://snapcraft.io/newton

This is great progress to see, particularly after Newton nearly shut down in 2018 before springing back to life in early 2019.

